As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position by $477,445; Shaker Financial Services Decreased Position in Central Secs (CET) by $1.41 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp analyzed 3,485 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp (CET) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 47,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 215,166 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, down from 262,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gabelli Conv&Incom Secs Fd I (GCV) by 69,647 shares to 198,404 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fun (JCE) by 226,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Tx Adv Total Ret Strg (JTA).

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Virbac: operating profit on the rise in the first half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on September 16, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: "F1: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Ready, Willing, Prepared to Win at Spa – Live Trading News" published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 110,807 shares stake. Stifel reported 38,871 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 10,470 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 27,789 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Round Table Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,717 shares. 6,880 are owned by State Bank Of America De. 359,919 are held by Bulldog Investors Limited Liability. Architects Inc accumulated 0.05% or 8,428 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company reported 95,251 shares stake. Roberts Glore & Il has 9,375 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jbf reported 25,000 shares stake. Colonial stated it has 30,039 shares. Financial Service holds 0.07% or 10,201 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr by 34,100 shares to 44,050 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).