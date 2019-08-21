As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Oakmont Partners Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $1.55 Million as Share Value Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 45,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 1.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 30/05/2018 – Walmart is subsidizing the college educations of its employees – only asking them to contribute $1 per day toward tuition; 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Takes Control of India’s Flipkart in E-Commerce Gamble; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 3.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 11,289 shares to 117,078 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 10,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,045 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).