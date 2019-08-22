As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $12.01 Million; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Holding Has Raised by Silverback Asset Management Llc

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 48,299 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 418,247 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.74 million shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 559,545 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Strategic Advisors invested 3.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement invested 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. Wealth Architects Limited invested in 0.49% or 13,408 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd owns 42,371 shares. Davis holds 0.4% or 5,822 shares. 241,393 are owned by Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc. Moreover, Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 7.85 million shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.67% or 59,277 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest has 2.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,112 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares to 8,392 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,907 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC).