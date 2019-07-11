As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Fishman Jay A LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $860.95 Million; Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped Texas Instruments (STI) Holding by $1.11 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48B, up from 22,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (STI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 10,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,024 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76 million, up from 213,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 2.96M shares traded or 27.18% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc reported 387,394 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 825,995 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce owns 3,871 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Incorporated Ca owns 8,638 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 27,649 were accumulated by Bangor Commercial Bank. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.21% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 9.17M shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.58M shares. 147,900 are owned by Deltec Asset Management Lc. 10,503 were reported by Alesco Advsr Lc. Hexavest reported 1.32M shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 23.05M shares. Nippon Life Americas Inc owns 511,347 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 57,193 shares. Moreover, R G Niederhoffer Capital Management has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 100 shares to 7,250 shares, valued at $893.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,090 shares, and cut its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NYSE:XOM) by 300,789 shares to 30,965 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction (NYSE:SO) by 63,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,182 shares, and cut its stake in Patriot Transportation (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 756 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd holds 0.12% or 13,620 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Interocean Limited Company has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.15% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Field And Main State Bank holds 0.02% or 269 shares in its portfolio. Patten holds 28,995 shares. Hl Finance Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,025 shares. Invest Counsel invested 0.26% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Yhb Inv Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 74,860 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 251,173 shares. Intll Gru has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Marco Investment Management Ltd reported 26,183 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 95,668 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.57% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).