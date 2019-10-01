As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 170,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 155,039 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 04/05/2018 – AGIOS 1Q CASH & OTHER $994.7M; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 17/05/2018 – Agios Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 106,426 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.19M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.47. About 4.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private Company reported 40,392 shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 206,457 shares. First Personal Service, North Carolina-based fund reported 65,223 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 1.16M shares stake. Schaller Investment Gru Incorporated holds 0.42% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth stated it has 500,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Com reported 3.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Ltd invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,261 shares. Nadler Grp Inc owns 26,438 shares. Geode Llc holds 104.57 million shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Country Bancorp reported 729,626 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 760 shares to 30,948 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Spark Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.33% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Artal Sa holds 1.01% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 21,138 were reported by Trexquant Investment Lp. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 6,753 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 9,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 0.33% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 85,229 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 90,295 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 68,127 shares. 1,010 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 19,636 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.08% stake. Principal Financial, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,452 shares.