As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.77 Million Its Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 958,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.29M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 14,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 155,514 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 169,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,231 shares to 12,487 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 187,530 shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $332.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

