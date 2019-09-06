As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Lowered Stake; Conestoga Capital Advisors Position in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Has Increased by $561,145

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 3,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,624 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 11.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 588,637 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, up from 582,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 71,156 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Pnc Grp owns 9,721 shares. Westover Capital Limited Co holds 2,991 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 706 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The Missouri-based American Century has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 61,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Summit Creek Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.53% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 6,544 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Comm. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1,631 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Invesco Limited invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Paylocity Holding Corp At $75, Earn 8.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor’s 2019 List of Top CEOs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Paylocity Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019, A Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $39.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 46,958 shares to 601,581 shares, valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Co accumulated 95,293 shares or 3% of the stock. Maverick Cap has 5.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.49 million shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 8,695 shares. Montag A Associates Incorporated holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,353 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwh owns 42,119 shares. White Pine Invest invested 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 0.34% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 4.84M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 38,800 shares. Stralem And has 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 84,353 shares.