As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $465,367; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $484,869 Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 3,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 59,591 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, down from 63,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 69,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 62,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 2.91 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Tru invested in 0.02% or 2,769 shares. Old Republic Interest Corp invested in 993,532 shares or 1.99% of the stock. State Street owns 40.81 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 90,224 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 6,305 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Comml Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 37,126 shares. Jennison Lc has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Amg National Trust Bank has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 694 shares. Dupont Cap reported 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). American Registered Advisor Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,963 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,391 shares to 293,473 shares, valued at $29.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,818 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $340.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ENZL) by 12,303 shares to 76,218 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 11,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Assoc Oh invested in 2.59% or 310,485 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa accumulated 21,731 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assocs has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Management reported 27,555 shares. Opus Capital Limited Com has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Corp Il has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J And invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stellar Cap Mgmt, Arizona-based fund reported 42,610 shares. Scge Limited Partnership has 889,698 shares for 5.95% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl invested in 325,525 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co reported 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brandes Limited Partnership stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritable Lp owns 0.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 361,096 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 1% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.