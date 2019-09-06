As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $4.30 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 142,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 25,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 976,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.75 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 19/03/2018 – Meet the Psychologist at the Center of Facebook’s Data Scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS PRIORITIZATION CHANGE IN NEWS FEEDS; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April; 26/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions of its data handling following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 0.43% or 21,161 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 8.10M shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 1.16 million shares or 2.26% of the stock. Janney Cap Lc holds 2.29% or 372,219 shares in its portfolio. 95,332 are held by Salem Cap Mgmt. Robecosam Ag owns 219,424 shares. 1.97 million are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vontobel Asset Management Inc has 3.43 million shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 8.6% or 1.23M shares. Lyon Street Cap Lc invested in 7,572 shares. Matrix Asset New York holds 4.54% or 225,420 shares in its portfolio. Violich Mngmt Inc holds 6.74% or 225,382 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 2.66 million shares. Elm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares to 97,318 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd holds 0.41% or 26,558 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.85M shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 1.60 million shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Ptnrs has invested 7.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). City Holding holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,429 shares. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 45,998 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 13,819 are owned by Guardian Capital Lp. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,969 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% or 7,818 shares. Js Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc reported 43 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.