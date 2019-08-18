As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.56 Million; Graham Holdings Co Cl B (GHC) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped Its Holding

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Graham Holdings Co Cl B (GHC) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $12.98 during the last trading session, reaching $715.12. About 26,192 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 30,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, down from 170,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Capital Communication Ca owns 25,145 shares. Skba Management Limited Liability Com reported 4,590 shares. Private Cap Advsrs invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 79,960 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com reported 2.12 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 1.61% or 41,540 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Fincl Gru owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,667 shares. Waratah Advsr Limited has 103,888 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Bp Public Lc holds 780,000 shares. Violich holds 6.74% or 225,382 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 17,443 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 3.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Jones Fincl Lllp has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 26,070 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 48,136 shares to 54,008 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

