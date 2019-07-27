As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Upped Stake by $2.32 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose While Motco Has Lowered Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 19,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 44,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Motco decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,552 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 26,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 100,710 shares to 8,982 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,773 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 1.13% or 821,130 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.85 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 557,207 shares. Century stated it has 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookstone holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,562 shares. Dana Investment Advisors owns 2.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 419,343 shares. Bokf Na reported 478,511 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Lc has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 957,416 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,192 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 16,934 shares. Hollencrest Capital owns 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,060 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity International Small Cap Fund by 52,782 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Harding Loevner International Equity Port.