As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Ami Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Its Holding by $7.15 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 19,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 291,775 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 271,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 61,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 885,394 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.42M, up from 824,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,272 shares to 292,289 shares, valued at $44.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,312 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Invsts reported 97.79M shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. 15 are held by Ruggie Group. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 823,228 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 268,209 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 101.48M shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 9.15% or 24.46 million shares. Zevenbergen Invests Ltd holds 49,062 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel invested 6.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stralem Company holds 59,147 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Waverton Management Limited invested 9.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,839 shares. Sachem Head Capital Mngmt Lp reported 1.50 million shares. Wendell David Associate Inc invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 0.43% or 86,297 shares. Rowland Company Investment Counsel Adv has 64,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq" on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq" published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha" on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2019: CLDR, CIEN, MDB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "What We Know About Sony's Next-Gen Cloud Gaming Strategy – Nasdaq" with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,595 shares to 5,341 shares, valued at $175,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 172,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

