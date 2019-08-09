As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Lifted Stake; Merck Co. (MRK) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Upped Its Stake by $453,429

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (MRK) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 4.82M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.53M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Merck Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.06M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867.03 million, up from 6,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 575 shares to 7,987 shares, valued at $216.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FTEC) by 480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,923 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 248,742 shares. Arbor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,123 shares or 0.34% of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 22,533 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,326 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Co reported 35,087 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Co Limited Co reported 124,121 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,578 shares. Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Ct reported 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 334,023 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 51,867 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 61,046 shares. Farmers invested in 2.7% or 80,916 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc invested in 94,563 shares. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.74% or 62,235 shares in its portfolio.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,011 shares to 76,199 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 18,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,794 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

