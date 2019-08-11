As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed Holding; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Valuation Rose, Holder Polen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 389,832 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 155,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 9.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, down from 9.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 266,458 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 975,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 25,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 119,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

