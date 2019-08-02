As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Boosted Position; Rogers (ROG) Holding Maintained by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $143.34. About 180,709 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 23.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 5,603 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Western Capital Mgmt Com invested in 5.59% or 3,334 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 79,386 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Mangement owns 12,839 shares. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 65,825 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Management owns 2.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,551 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 6.84M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Com reported 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of America Lc reported 1.19M shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Drw Secs Limited Liability reported 1,751 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 9,676 shares. 22,370 were accumulated by Carlson Capital Mngmt. Baxter Bros holds 221,197 shares or 6.09% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares to 364,758 shares, valued at $103.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 19,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.