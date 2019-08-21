As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Trimmed by $614,250 Its Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $23.06 Million as Shares Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 775,544 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 35,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Marijuana Stocks to Avoid Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 92,182 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 443,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru has 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Singapore-based Temasek Holding (Private) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Accredited Invsts Inc accumulated 16,022 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 23,921 were accumulated by Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Loeb Partners, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 78,294 shares. Mirador Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Verity Limited Liability Corp stated it has 105,439 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Howard Mgmt invested in 314,852 shares or 5.24% of the stock. The Texas-based South Texas Money Ltd has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Cap Investments Llc holds 21,200 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 1.02% stake.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.