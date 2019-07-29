As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Lifted Its Holding by $428,454; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Lowered by $35.61 Million Its Stake

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 3,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 120,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 9.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $152.47. About 251,571 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Albion Gru Ut invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 204,890 were reported by Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 143,848 were reported by Tiger Eye Limited Co. Marietta Invest Prns Lc owns 89,496 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Gabalex Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.11% or 150,000 shares. Rwc Asset Llp stated it has 22,105 shares. 43,308 were reported by Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 82,511 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.79 million shares. Hs Management Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 737,526 shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loeb Partners stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Limited owns 198,497 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Earnings Watch: Why Microsoft is suddenly the most valuable company in Big Tech – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump might look into Pentagon’s cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Data Exchange Reaches Milestone: 100 Billion Miles of Driving Data – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of VRSK April 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Disappoint? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.89 million shares. Montag Caldwell holds 0.01% or 1,690 shares in its portfolio. 49,401 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Company. Cls Investments Ltd Co stated it has 1,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,031 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bank Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cambridge Investment Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,767 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 80,209 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 35,524 shares. Srb owns 203,375 shares. Mackenzie invested in 1.45M shares. 111 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory L P. 17,934 were accumulated by Hartford Management.