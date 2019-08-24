As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Holding; As Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Cut Its Stake

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hampton Roads Sanitation District, Va To Aa1 (senior) And Aa2 (subordinate). Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Ge And Ge Capital; Changes Outlook To Negative; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF 13 SOUTH AFRICAN SUB-SOVEREIGN; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aegea’s Ratings And Changed Outlook To Stable; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES PATERSON’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; AFF; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Expects Fico to Maintain Steady, Attractive Moody’s-adjusted EBITDA Margins in the Mid-20%s; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews amendment for RIB Floater Trust Receipts, Series 2017-FR/Rl-013; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Hsbc Holdings Plc’s Senior Unsecured Debt Rating At A2; Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Baa1 Senior Unsecured Rating To Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission Llc; Rating Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADE REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT OMAN’S FISCAL & EXTERNAL METRICS WILL CONTINUE TO WEAKEN

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 272.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 53,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 72,712 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 19,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 145,957 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 43,041 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Tru LP reported 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Whittier Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 216,102 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Btr Management Inc reported 1,367 shares stake. Moreover, Frontier Capital Lc has 0.47% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 366,144 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 45 shares. Financial Service Corporation has 55 shares. Fdx holds 1,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 3,304 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Winslow Management Lc holds 1.90M shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. 181,967 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited holds 2.01% or 358,394 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited owns 300,191 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Appleton Ma stated it has 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 9.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). America First Invest Advsr Ltd holds 2,232 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 19,244 are held by Bell State Bank. Ipswich Inv Mngmt reported 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore owns 16,689 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.00 million shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 3.25M shares or 2% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru Com owns 22,479 shares. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 2.81% or 753,652 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 24,361 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

