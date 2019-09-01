As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Symphony Asset Management Lifted Position by $433,836; Corning (GLW) Holder North American Management Lifted Holding by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 19,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 47,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 143,802 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 96,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 4.61M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 6,704 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

