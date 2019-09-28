As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder One Capital Management Cut Its Position by $487,312; Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 2,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 20,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 18,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Llc holds 40,868 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,729 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,062 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C M Bidwell And Limited accumulated 0.67% or 4,998 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 11.48M shares stake. Baskin Svcs stated it has 181,351 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,127 shares. Benin Corporation has invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Mngmt Lp invested in 35,608 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 613.01M shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Tru holds 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 877,767 shares.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 28,762 shares to 227,847 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRE) by 14,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Zscaler Gets Punished as the Cloud Security War Heats Up – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 997 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bowen Hanes And Inc owns 115,000 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorp invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership has 10,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability reported 138,216 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 331,953 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 10,886 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Delaware-based Tiverton Asset has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor has invested 1.9% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Qci Asset Ny holds 0.02% or 1,099 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Lc owns 7,400 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 4,229 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.