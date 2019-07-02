As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $406,341; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Stake In Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Was Upped

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 12.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 52,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 643,927 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.26 million, up from 591,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 528,091 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16,962 shares to 242,140 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.