As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Capital One Finl Com (COF) Shareholder American National Bank Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

American National Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 8,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 57,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,630 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com stated it has 2,188 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 463 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 5,785 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt invested in 3,025 shares. Maryland-based Heritage Investors has invested 0.61% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 335,701 shares. Df Dent & Communications has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Daiwa Secs Gp has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 95,307 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 829,221 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 67,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 998 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 2,300 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15,196 shares to 42,195 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.