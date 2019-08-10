As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $478,530; Guardian Investment Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 2.67% or 168,936 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 13,566 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Prns Lc has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godsey & Gibb Assocs owns 180,481 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11.97 million shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,670 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc reported 4,881 shares. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 89,413 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Co has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Partners reported 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Cap Mngmt holds 6.08% or 95,332 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 4.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,422 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 42,848 shares or 5.92% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mgmt reported 289,677 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability owns 7,673 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 80,700 shares. First Washington holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,068 shares. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership has 551,246 shares. The Illinois-based Front Barnett Assocs Lc has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 321,999 shares. Epoch Invest Partners has 7.48 million shares. M Securities has 45,206 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 24.21% or 1.50M shares. Jlb & Associate invested in 132,400 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 2.06% or 68,723 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Ins Enter Hldg Ltd has invested 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.