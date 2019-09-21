As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $371,602; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 110,257 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, down from 113,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 41,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342.42M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20 million shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Financial Group Incorporated owns 23,437 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Torray Limited Company reported 187,993 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc holds 45,565 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 666 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Counselors has 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,580 shares. 142,748 were accumulated by Tiger Eye Capital Limited Company. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,864 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 126,591 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv. 148,716 are owned by State Bank Of The West. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 111,764 shares. Stellar Mgmt Ltd reported 3.28% stake.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc. by 2,571 shares to 8,543 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 65,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,046 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 195,438 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $264.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 43,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.

