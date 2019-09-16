As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Stake by $1.05 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 7,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 191,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.65 million, down from 199,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 6.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 9,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 152,883 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, down from 162,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 395,990 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.