As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Decreased Its Position by $7.91 Million; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Share Price Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Position by $2.67 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 47,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 124,700 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. Shares for $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS on Wednesday, May 15.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97 million for 14.00 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution USP, 250mg/5mL – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

