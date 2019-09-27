As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Boston Research & Management Lowered Stake by $524,020; As Nvr (NVR) Stock Price Rose, Tobam Boosted Stake by $13.49 Million

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 7.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers

Tobam increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 698.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 4,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $23.83 during the last trading session, reaching $3635.75. About 14,199 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 578 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 360 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1,594 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1,370 shares. Broad Run Invest Lc holds 5.88% or 40,133 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.22% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 935 shares. House Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 15,113 shares. 4,575 were reported by Tobam. Omers Administration Corporation holds 1,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 207 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 12,180 shares. Markel Corporation invested in 5,605 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 161,334 shares to 506,625 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 33,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,134 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. $229,950 worth of stock was bought by Jung Alexandra A on Monday, May 20.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 6,575 shares to 59,773 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

