As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Stake; As Centene (CNC) Stock Rose, South State Has Upped Its Holding

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,463 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,895 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 8,560 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Winslow Limited Liability Company reported 95,970 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,023 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 0.1% or 483,653 shares. Bridger Management Ltd Com reported 1.56% stake. Mercer Advisers reported 200 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Com owns 7,579 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 3,238 shares stake. Moreover, Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Lc has 2.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 194,180 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP stated it has 530,505 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cadence Management Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 25,668 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.61% or 477,975 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc has 883,966 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 27,736 shares. Capital Investors reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 1.81% or 3.71 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com owns 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,673 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc reported 29,490 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 4.46% or 141,587 shares in its portfolio. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6.02% or 89,413 shares in its portfolio. 49,322 were reported by Connable Office Incorporated. Kepos LP has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,685 were accumulated by Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 4.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.25M were reported by First Republic Inv Management. Dean Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 43,644 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.10M shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 32,007 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 60,518 were reported by Anderson Hoagland & Communication.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.