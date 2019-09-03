As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Decreased by $3.42 Million Its Position; 8X8 New (EGHT) Holder Blackrock Has Upped Its Position by $3.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 164,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 14.04M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.53 million, up from 13.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 213,747 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 8.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares to 264,316 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Management Mi holds 1.5% or 43,871 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 91,591 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 263,313 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 339,181 are owned by Kcm Investment Ltd Com. Pzena Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 318,873 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 167,211 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 21,282 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 56,232 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. London Communication Of Virginia has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 14.71M are held by Manufacturers Life The. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Capital reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,499 shares. 24,731 were reported by Matarin Capital Mgmt.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,872 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Hanseatic, New Mexico-based fund reported 68 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 64,948 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 14,330 shares. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership invested 0.5% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 4.38 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed has invested 0.1% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 1.32 million shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3.73% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 2.58 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% stake. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 1.26M shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 95,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) owns 1,815 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 13,954 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp (Call) by 15.19M shares to 127,500 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 226,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.02M shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

