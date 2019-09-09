As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $278.08. About 2.12 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 16.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Lc owns 12,369 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 62,262 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Grace & White Inc stated it has 9,165 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 147,900 shares. Wallington Asset Limited has invested 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Generation Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.83M shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 471,887 shares. Bar Harbor holds 9.11% or 138,723 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 743,649 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap reported 70,060 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.83% or 799,519 shares. Ssi Investment invested in 0.17% or 17,253 shares. M Kraus Co accumulated 87,932 shares or 6.06% of the stock. Montag A And Assocs Inc invested in 182,353 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares to 66,022 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,940 shares to 32,595 shares, valued at $6.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,504 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 92,419 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 1.88 million shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 1,120 shares. 21,589 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life. First Heartland Consultants owns 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 801 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,407 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust stated it has 964 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,041 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Qs Limited Liability stated it has 62,995 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 9,845 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Com has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,999 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 164,750 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

