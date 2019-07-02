As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position; Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Valuation Rose While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increased by $451,440 Its Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 141,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 2.89 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 11.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,030 shares to 208,010 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,919 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.23M shares. Paw has 0.7% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alps reported 0.28% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 16.28 million shares. Miles Capital Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 7,639 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 0% or 78 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Argi Invest Services Limited Liability has 9,197 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 6,875 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 251,050 shares. Haverford Fincl Services has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 2,960 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated accumulated 0.77% or 18.91M shares. Endurance Wealth holds 11,691 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 316,325 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares to 22,718 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,056 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).