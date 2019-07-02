As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $970,866; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $528,984

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 8,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.91M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 11.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 947,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66 million, up from 940,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 2.13 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 173,723 shares to 204,457 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Systematic Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Farm Mutual Automobile Com has 13.20 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 56,232 shares. Longer Invests Inc reported 18,185 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,902 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,090 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 18,759 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp reported 15,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Quadrant Mgmt Llc holds 1.34% or 20,466 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc Incorporated holds 7,600 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 30,158 shares. Mondrian Investment Ltd invested in 753,652 shares. Clark Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 1.36% stake. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,925 shares. Lincluden Mgmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

