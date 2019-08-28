As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Jnba Financial Advisors Lifted Position by $384,111; As E (ETFC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Position by $336,536

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 32,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.93 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore holds 3.11% or 150,916 shares. S&Co Inc owns 110,457 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Co invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Com has 94,849 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,481 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 10,952 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 234,184 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 8.93M shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 160,197 shares. Avenir Corp owns 606,565 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Egerton (Uk) Llp stated it has 8.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Mgmt reported 80,894 shares.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,160 shares to 128,533 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,218 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc Cl A Com by 14,375 shares to 37,454 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Etfs (SCHA).