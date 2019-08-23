As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake; 3M Co Common (MMM) Share Price Declined While Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Holding by $4.58 Million

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 22,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 65,327 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 87,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $160.88. About 1.41 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited Common by 2,222 shares to 179,808 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Common (NYSE:COP) by 12,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Company has 4,212 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Optimum Inv accumulated 0.08% or 1,171 shares. The California-based Osterweis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 607,207 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc holds 0.29% or 16,612 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,417 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Tru Commercial Bank invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Partnervest Advisory Service Llc has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Inc Al, Alabama-based fund reported 36,708 shares. Sprucegrove Management stated it has 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ancora Lc invested in 22,944 shares. Weybosset Rech Management Ltd Liability owns 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,250 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability Com owns 80,050 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 20,148 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 36,401 shares. 82,194 are owned by Dudley & Shanley Inc. Rench Wealth Management Inc reported 4.13% stake. Tru Invest Advisors reported 39,635 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oz Mngmt LP invested in 2.02 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 10.91M shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ariel Invests Limited Liability Co reported 2.61M shares stake. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 74,481 shares. Lathrop Invest has invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fayez Sarofim & Com owns 6.28M shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. 254,000 are owned by Ulysses Mgmt.