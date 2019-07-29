As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Winslow Capital Management Lowered Stake by $33.46 Million; Spinnaker Trust Stake In Costco Wholesale (COST) Was Has Boosted

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 286,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.15 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 billion, down from 11.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 10.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 1,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $280.42. About 728,592 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari Nv by 109,747 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $305.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,445 were accumulated by First Amer Savings Bank. Denali Advsrs Ltd owns 1,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 735,369 shares. Causeway Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.66M shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. 270,283 were reported by Nexus Invest Mngmt Inc. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7,700 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Stanley Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moneta Gru Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 27,929 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 163,217 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 18,005 are owned by Harvey Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.63% or 835,978 shares. Focused Investors Limited Liability Company holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.18M shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,384 shares to 14,781 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 48,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,313 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.