As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Truepoint Raised Its Holding; Goodnow Investment Group Boosted Position in Yelp (YELP) by $21.21 Million

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 14.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 1243.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 623,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 673,865 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.03M, up from 50,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 431,696 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Management Mi holds 2.08% or 56,951 shares. Clark Estates holds 120,755 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Company reported 5.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Associate Limited Oh invested in 310,485 shares or 2.59% of the stock. The New York-based Reik Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 198,410 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Castleark Management Ltd Com holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 498,159 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 3.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 233,611 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 19,771 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.54 million shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swarthmore Group Inc Incorporated reported 55,750 shares. Moreover, Kcm Advisors Lc has 2.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 350,794 shares. Swedbank has invested 5.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares to 12,754 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,317 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

