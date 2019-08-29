As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Its Holding; As Brinks C (BCO) Stock Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Has Raised Position

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 249,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47M, up from 246,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Brinks C (BCO) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 billion, up from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Brinks C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 358,203 shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 2.53% or 153,092 shares in its portfolio. America First Inv reported 0.08% stake. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,024 shares. 238,006 are held by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii. Leisure Cap accumulated 2.02% or 20,325 shares. 56,346 were reported by City Holdg. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,361 shares. National Asset Management holds 1.57% or 106,406 shares. Js Mgmt has invested 6.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 104,716 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 27,013 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,458 shares to 29,561 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. Shares for $217,170 were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy by 27,212 shares to 24,253 shares, valued at $1.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla In (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,501 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Co (NASDAQ:CTRP).