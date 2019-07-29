As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Asset Management Group Has Lifted by $767,258 Its Stake

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 50,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00M, up from 169,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster And Motley owns 157,518 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 3.29% or 2.52M shares. White Pine Ltd Liability holds 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 50,817 shares. 47,403 are held by Lincoln Cap Ltd. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co reported 122,547 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.89M shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability invested 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fjarde Ap reported 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Capital Management Llc stated it has 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Communication Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 195,526 shares. 90,387 are held by Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Com. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,282 shares. 15,779 were reported by Indiana Trust And Invest Mgmt. One Mgmt Lc holds 1.08% or 51,485 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 40,520 shares to 43,015 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 57,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,908 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.