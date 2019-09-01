As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pathstone Family Office Trimmed Its Stake by $12.55 Million; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 35,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7.60M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639.95 million, down from 7.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,988 shares to 98,889 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 87,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ledyard Savings Bank owns 26,890 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 280,170 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West has 17,072 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc has 4,265 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.35% or 31,216 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 43,399 are held by First Fin National Bank & Trust. Tctc Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,041 shares. Wealthcare Llc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 378,340 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 899,665 shares. 13,084 were accumulated by Pictet State Bank And Trust. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 31,534 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.51% or 15,412 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Com holds 0.4% or 42,375 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company accumulated 13.20M shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement invested 5.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maple Capital Inc reported 5.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department invested in 100,288 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,065 shares. Caledonia Public Ltd Com holds 16.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,767 shares. 140,345 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,888 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 12.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment reported 2.91% stake. Moreover, Osterweis has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited reported 677 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Management Talks Commercial Cloud and LinkedIn – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,999 shares to 32,099 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 56,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).