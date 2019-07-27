As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Position by $967,356; Petroleum & Resources Cut Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake by $341,700

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41M, down from 206,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 469,621 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 4,072 shares to 83,043 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.