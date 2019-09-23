As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Holding by $672,182; Factset Research Sys (FDS) Share Value Rose While American Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research Sys (FDS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 266,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.38M, down from 270,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.73. About 360,395 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22 million, down from 178,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 10.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 23,795 shares to 133,930 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.12 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 69,436 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.54% or 105,975 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 131,538 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 1,575 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 22 were accumulated by Whittier. Ftb Advsrs holds 316 shares. Lord Abbett & owns 50,434 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.08% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Amer Century Cos reported 23,829 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.45% or 20,497 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 248,281 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.09% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Cap Mgmt holds 271,719 shares. Principal Group Inc accumulated 15.44 million shares. 338,594 are owned by Covington Capital. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Llc invested in 2.15% or 38,560 shares. 29,611 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.45M shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. 3,206 were reported by Harvest Capital. Narwhal Capital owns 135,523 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com holds 1.17% or 400,566 shares. Bright Rock Cap Limited Company stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Btg Pactual Global Asset Limited has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,110 shares. Baillie Gifford stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Capital Mangement holds 12,339 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd accumulated 155,358 shares.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 58,203 shares to 372,156 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).