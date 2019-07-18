As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lvw Advisors Has Decreased by $359,658 Its Position; As Telenav (TNAV) Stock Price Rose, Nokomis Capital Has Increased Position by $1.79 Million

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 65,248 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 37.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 10.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 10,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 71,809 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co owns 595,669 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.03% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 12,085 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4,617 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors stated it has 344,193 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd has 0.06% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 242,786 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 117,276 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 367,985 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 447,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Causeway Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.66 million shares. Canandaigua Bancshares invested in 3.55% or 157,221 shares. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 5.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 178,371 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca owns 137,514 shares. The Hawaii-based Cadinha Limited Liability has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas White Int holds 11,767 shares. Pennsylvania-based Barton Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.64% or 493,309 shares. Moreover, Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jbf Capital Inc holds 180,000 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Torray Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, At Comml Bank has 0.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc owns 29,748 shares. The Texas-based B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,417 are owned by Koshinski Asset.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,275 shares to 19,305 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).