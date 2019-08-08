As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut by $760,500 Its Position; United American Securities Has Trimmed Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Position by $1.84 Million; Stock Value Rose

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.31M shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97 million, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. First has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 87,728 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Limited Company. Conning Inc owns 17,261 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 84,665 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,803 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 20,000 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 246,985 shares stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 1.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 134,699 are held by Dupont Mgmt. Natl Asset Management Inc owns 9,509 shares. Alley Limited Liability stated it has 34,071 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 5.84 million shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. 4,898 were reported by Savant Cap Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 314,852 are owned by Howard Mngmt. Artemis Mgmt Llp reported 1.58 million shares. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 193.86M shares. Nwq Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Grp Inc, a California-based fund reported 5.45M shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 832,118 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 140,258 shares. Mathes Com has invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Northrock Prtn Ltd Llc has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,844 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0% or 260 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp reported 5.21% stake. Oppenheimer And invested in 2.55% or 809,912 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 4.98% or 273,599 shares. New York-based National Asset Mgmt has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.