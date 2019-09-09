As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered by $614,250 Its Position; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Shares Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 814,328 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 79,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 84,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 2.24 million shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 68,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated reported 139,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 80,019 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2,630 shares. 8,206 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Redwood Llc holds 2.44% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 413,216 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 36,227 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.19 million shares. Pnc Fincl Serv has 3,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Investors Limited Com has 0.45% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 68,890 shares. Ameriprise has 1.26 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.05 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 12,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital owns 791,932 shares. Parsec Financial Incorporated reported 418,367 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 833 shares. New England Retirement Grp owns 1,750 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 10.22M shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth has 21,778 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.72% or 60,600 shares. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.60 million shares. Diversified Invest Strategies has invested 7.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 526,854 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 12.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Family Firm Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,776 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 11,279 shares stake. Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny holds 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 61,357 shares.