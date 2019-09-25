As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Alibabagrouphold (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Raised by $3.45 Million Its Holding

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Alibabagrouphold (BABA) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 20,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 223,090 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.80M, up from 202,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibabagrouphold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 11,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 14,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,980 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $221.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unionpaccorp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,552 shares, and cut its stake in Bostonscient (NYSE:BSX).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 9,477 shares to 483,842 shares, valued at $54.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 12,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

