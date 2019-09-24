As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Fragasso Group Boosted by $562,856 Its Stake; Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Position by $486,960 as Shares Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 322,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01 million, down from 334,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 518,609 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 42,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93M for 36.63 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

