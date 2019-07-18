As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Essex Financial Services Trimmed Position; Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holder Jhl Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake by $8.70 Million as Share Price Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 5,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, down from 69,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 13.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 1.21M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GPK’s profit will be $64.97M for 15.75 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.