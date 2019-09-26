As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; As Pixelworks (PXLW) Shares Declined, White Pine Capital Has Decreased Position

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.635. About 88,909 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40M, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.63. About 13.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,468 activity. $7,803 worth of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was bought by MOORE STEVEN L.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

