As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Has Increased by $4.27 Million Its Holding; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased by $1.28 Million Its Holding

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 237,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, up from 201,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 737,113 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 33,244 shares to 54,976 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 31,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kj Harrison Prtnrs reported 37,906 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Serv Ltd Liability Co owns 20,685 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Michigan-based Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cacti Asset Management Lc holds 42,375 shares. Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Co holds 53,736 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 4.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office Inc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Check Cap Mgmt Inc Ca has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,842 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 17,443 shares. 11,179 are held by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Florida-based Harvey Management has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).