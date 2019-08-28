As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Holding; Cutler Investment Counsel Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Has Raised by $7.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 11.15M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $127.13. About 856,713 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.51M are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 388,695 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 2.28 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 714 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schmidt P J Investment Inc invested in 52,398 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 6,808 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pnc Ser Group Inc has 0.33% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.70 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 14,645 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Comm invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Prtnrs invested in 112,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,349 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS) by 15,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,770 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

